Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the December 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:NVG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,463. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

