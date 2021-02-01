$456.01 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report sales of $456.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $449.01 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $905.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 98,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 46,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,558. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

