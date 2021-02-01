Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,552,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.44. 50,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,642. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.