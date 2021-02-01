Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.66 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after acquiring an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 81,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,184. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

