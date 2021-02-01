9,995 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 0.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of VSGX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.58. 40,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,963. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

