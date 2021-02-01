McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,422,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 632.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 149,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after buying an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 78,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 74,156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 63,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $72.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.