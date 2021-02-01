Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. 5,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,821. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $600.72 million, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

