McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.95. 11,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $178.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.