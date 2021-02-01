McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 526 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,516,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.58. 25,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,300. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

