Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.46. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($6.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($6.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TRGP stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 45,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

