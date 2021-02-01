$508.68 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $508.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.40 million. Nordson posted sales of $494.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $182.72. 3,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,416. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.16. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

