Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.26. Camden Property Trust also reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.01. 7,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,468. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $828,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 180,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

