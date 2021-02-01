Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes $2.67 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $238.30 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $279.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

