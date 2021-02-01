Fundamentun LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,328,215 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94.

