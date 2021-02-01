Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,991,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRCU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,747. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

