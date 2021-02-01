Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.35. Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.37 million and a P/E ratio of -133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 million for the quarter.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

