Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CADNF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of CADNF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $12.02. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073. Cascades has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

