Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $135.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $4.91 on Monday, reaching $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,853. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $116.61. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

