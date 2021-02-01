Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.57. 202,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,363. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

