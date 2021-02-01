McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.46.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.41. 33,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.