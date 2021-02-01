Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $116.05

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.05.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

