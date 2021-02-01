Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post $4.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $17.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $20.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 487,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,757,990. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

