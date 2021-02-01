CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0107

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $2.04 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.92 or 0.00884303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00050730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.77 or 0.04342205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019824 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

