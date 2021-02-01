Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.44 million and $54,923.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.92 or 0.00884303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00050730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.77 or 0.04342205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019824 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

