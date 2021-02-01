Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,747 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $39,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL stock traded up $17.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $986.80. 726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,009.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,012.94. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.60.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

