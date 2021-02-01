Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.98. The company had a trading volume of 444,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,801. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.