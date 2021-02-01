Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

BA traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.10. 277,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,566,400. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

