Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 15,380 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.38. 100,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

