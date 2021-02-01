Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

FTS traded up C$0.52 on Monday, hitting C$52.24. 576,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.18. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.7962495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

