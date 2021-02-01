Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,879 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 43.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $207.97 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

