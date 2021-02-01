Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.21. 14,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.39.

