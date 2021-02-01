Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 80,681 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,681 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $33.96. 801,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,586,210. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $18.00 dividend. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 212.01%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

