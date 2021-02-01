Short Interest in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Expands By 62.6%

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NHLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.27. 115,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. National has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 184,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $467,560.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 339,071 shares of company stock valued at $875,415. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of National worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

