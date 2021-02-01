First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,124,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,589 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.29. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,374. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.