Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in January

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Old Point Financial makes up approximately 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Old Point Financial worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $99.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.00. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $28.74.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

