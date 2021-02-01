Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Declines By 41.2%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $93,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAII stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. 809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,937. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

