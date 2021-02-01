Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 594,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,994,527. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

