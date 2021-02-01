Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $73.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $109.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

