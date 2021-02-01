JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCDXF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$19.66 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

