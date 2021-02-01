CPChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93,205.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One CPChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $93,205.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00306230 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003239 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.25 or 0.01494731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.