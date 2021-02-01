Primecoin Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $6,920.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,956,501 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.