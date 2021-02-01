iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $35.58. 20,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $36.79.

