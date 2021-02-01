Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,105. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.