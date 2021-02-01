Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 751 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in STERIS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,368. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.