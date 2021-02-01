Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lowered by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127,492 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

NYSE TMO traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $520.12. The stock had a trading volume of 72,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,653. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.26 by $0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

