CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded up $5.72 on Monday, reaching $187.46. The company had a trading volume of 80,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average of $172.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

