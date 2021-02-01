FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in FMC were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.