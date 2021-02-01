Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.25. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on XEC. Barclays raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 147,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $10,558,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XEC traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $43.28. 12,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

