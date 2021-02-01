iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $375.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

