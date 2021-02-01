Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 168,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,589. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

